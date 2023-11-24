Training prog on house wiring ends

PASIGHAT, 23 Nov: A 50-day skill development training programme on house wiring for 30 rural unemployed youths of East Siang district concluded here on Thursday.

The programme was sponsored by the NABARD’s Itanagar-based regional office and implemented by the Sisang Indigenous Area Development Society (SIADS).

Speaking at the valedictory function, which was attended by, among others, the SBI chief manager, the SBI LDM, the power department JE, and the SIADS chairman, NABARD DDM Nitya Mili said that “this meaningful training programme was the demand and the need of the hour to instill skill among the rural youths and help them become employable.”

The JE said that the region lacks electricians with sound knowledge of electrical wiring, and advised the youths to “take advanced training to improve your knowledge and skill set,” the NABARD informed in a release.

The SBI LDM explained various “financial products, viz, KCC, ANKY, ANBY, ANPPY, etc, and social security schemes available with the banks,” and urged the trainees to enrol under the social security schemes applicable to them, while the SBI CM spoke about the coming up of many new buildings under the smarty city project and guided the trainees regarding “documents and other checklist to be furnished by them by for applying for bank loan,” the release said.

The SIADS chairman also spoke.