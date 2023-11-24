SYC win foundation day football match

SEYA, 23 Nov: Seya Youth Club (SYC) defeated Xtion Returns FC by 4-3 goals to lift the title of a football match played at the general ground here in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday as part of the SYC’s foundation day celebration.

Toko Tabia scored the first goal of the match in the 20th minute, but it was equalised by Nangbia Jerjo in the 21st minute, and the first half ended with a score of one goal each.

In the second half, Dunik Taza of SYC scored a brace in the 33th minute, but Licha from Xtion Returns FC equalised it in the 40th minute. The second goal in this half was scored by Nangbia Jerjo of SYC in the 42nd minute, but Licha Saha equalised the score in the 58th minute, and the match time ended with 3-3 goals scored by both sides.

It was in the extra time that Toko Tath scored the winning goal and took the match away from Xtion Returns FC.

Toko Tath of SYC was adjudged the highest scorer, while Dur Tamin was declared the best goalkeeper.

The match was witnessed by, among others, SWO president Licha Richo and engineer Tabi Toko.

Licha Doni was the organising chairman.