NYKS youth festival from Friday

ITANAGAR, 23 Nov: The Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan’s (NYKS) Arunachal Pradesh unit, in collaboration with the youth affairs department and Dera Natung Govt College (DNGC), is organising a state-level Yuva Utsav (Youth Festival) at DNGC here on 24 and 25 November.

Among those scheduled to attend the event are Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia, union MoS for Youth Affairs & Sports Nisith Pramanik, and state Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung.

The winners of the district-level Yuva Utsav are participating in the state-level event.