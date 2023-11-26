Chalo Loku celebrated with gaiety

KHONSA, 25 Nov: Chalo Loku, the agricultural festival of the Nocte tribe, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and gaiety here in Tirap district on Saturday.

Chalo Loku is celebrated every year after harvesting paddy.

Addressing the gathering at Nehru Stadium here, Health Minister Alo Libang commended the Nocte community for diligently preserving their rich cultural heritage.

He stressed the need for “practical application, protection and promotion of cultural practices by the present and future generations,” stating that “mere verbal commitment to cultural preservation is insufficient.”

Libang also highlighted the developmental initiatives of the Pema Khandu-led government, covering regions from Longding in the east to Tawang in the west.

PH Construction MD Puna Hinda urged the youths of Tirap and Longding districts to abstain from drug abuse and become responsible citizens.

Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong emphasised “the need to maintain unity among the members of the Nocte tribe from different clans, villages, political parties, and religious beliefs.”

The festivity included captivating cultural performances by troupes from Huakan, Kheti and Chasa, and a mesmerising dance by women of Khonsa town.

The festival was attended by, among others, Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh, Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang, Khonsa ZPM Wanghong Panka, Khela Bunting ZPM Tumwang Lowang, SP Rahul Gupta, and Nocte Women Association chairperson Chasuam Wangchadong.

In Deomali, the festival was attended by Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte and Deomali ADC Vishakha Yadav.

Preserve pure form of traditional rituals: Mayor

The Nocte community residing in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) also celebrated Chalo Loku with fervour and gaiety at the TCL festival ground in Senki View on Saturday.

This year, a troupe from Tirap’s Tupi village, along with a women’s group of the Wancho community residing in the ICR, performed traditional dances, which was followed by other cultural dances.

The festivity began with the chaamkat ritual, which is participated in by only males.

Following this, addressing the gathering, Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Tame Phassang encouraged “preserving the pure form of the traditional rituals of the festival and keeping it original.”

He said that, even in today’s changing times, one should not compromise with one’s customs and traditions, as keeping customs and traditions original would attract tourists in the coming days.

Phassang appealed to the youths present to “be responsible and participatory towards your own culture and stay away from drugs.”

Arunachal Idol Season 4 winner Baby Mossang sang melodious songs as part of the occasion.

Law Department Undersecretary Manje Tangjang informed that “Chalo Loku festival is celebrated on 25 November every year since 1971,” and added that “a mass social service was conducted a few days prior to the festival.”

People of all age groups, clad in their traditional attire, attended the celebration, which ended with a ‘mega dance’ and a community feast. (With DIPRO input)