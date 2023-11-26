Telemedicine Society of India’s NE unit inaugurated

GUWAHATI, 25 Nov: The Telemedicine Society of India (TSI) inaugurated its Northeast chapter at the Royal Global University (RGU) here in Assam on 24 November.

On the occasion, TSI NE chapter president Dr Bikash Rai Das provided insights into the chapter’s objectives and its role in advancing healthcare in the region. Dr Das also shared the vision and plans of the organisation, emphasising its commitment to making quality healthcare accessible to all.

Dr Murthy Remilla from the TSI shed light on the evolution of telemedicine practice guidelines and the technological advancements propelling the transformative field.

RGU pro-vice chancellor Prof Rohit Singh in his address emphasised the pivotal role of telemedicine in shaping the future of healthcare.

A panel discussion on ‘Technology & telemedicine for remote controlling of SUD (substance use & substance use disorders) & remedies’ was also conducted in the hybrid mode. The panel was chaired by former Assam DGP GM Srivastava, and included panellists like

RGU registrar Prof Diganta Munshi, Royal Global School headmistress Mansi Sharma, Dr Arun Prakash from Platinum Valley International School, New Delhi, and Dr Murthy Remilla from the TSI.

TSI-NE honorary secretary Dr Peter Nabam was also present on the occasion.