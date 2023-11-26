Bhanu Tatak, Dibang Resistance receive Bhagirath Prayas Samman Award in field of river conservation

ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: The annual Bhagirath Prayas Samman (BPS) Award has been jointly conferred on Bhanu Tatak and Dibang Resistance in recognition of their exemplary work in the field of river conservation.

The award was presented to them by well-known ecologist Prof Madhav Gadgil at the 10th India Rivers Week function in BAIF, Maharashtra, on Saturday.

The BPS Award carries a citation, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 60,000.

“The organising committee of the India Rivers Week-2023 has great pleasure in awarding the Bhagirath Prayaas Samman 2023 to Bhanu Tatak and Dibang Resistance, Arunachal Pradesh, in appreciation of their dedicated efforts to bring together the people of Arunachal Pradesh, especially the communities of the Dibang river basin, to protect the rich ecosystems and cultures of the upper Brahmaputra,” the citation read.

“The Brahmaputra and its tributaries in Northeast India support one of the most biodiverse landscapes in the country. These forested mountains have also sustained indigenous communities for millennia. It is these ongoing relations that enable the prosperity and wellbeing of those living downstream in the valleys of Assam. Protecting the upper reaches of the Brahmaputra is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the entire river basin on which millions of people and other living beings depend and where diverse cultures flourish. Climate change underlines the importance of this goal.”

“Mega hydropower dams are the biggest threat to the rivers and peoples of the Northeast. For decades, Dibang Resistance and other groups have been steadfastly opposing dams proposed on the Dibang river, a major tributary of Brahmaputra. By raising awareness, bringing people together in nonviolent protest, and

using the law, Dibang Resistance has shown an exemplary dedication to democratic decision-making on an issue that is vital not only to the local communities in the Northeast, but to the ecological security of the entire eastern Himalaya. In this struggle, Bhanu Tatak has emerged as the voice of Dibang.”

“We salute the heroic persistence of Dibang Resistance. In particular, we applaud Bhanu Tatak, who has used her skills as an artist and researcher to fight for greater transparency and community control over projects that threaten local communities and their ecology. We are delighted to honour the efforts of Bhanu Tatak and her comrades in protecting the river and people of the Dibang basin. Their courage and resolve is an inspiration to us all,” the citation read.