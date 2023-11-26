Guv extends Constitution Day greetings

ITANAGAR, 25 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik appealed to the people of the state to uphold the sanctity of the Indian Constitution, particularly the fundamental duties enshrined in it.

Extending greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Constitution Day, which commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India, the governor expressed hope that the occasion would “further strengthen our resolve to preserve, protect and defend our Constitution.”

“Let us devote ourselves to the development, progress and prosperity of the society, the state and the nation in the true spirit of our Constitution, the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)