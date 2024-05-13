Yajik to represent India in Asian and world bodybuilding & physique sports c’ships

ITANAGAR, 12 May: Hillang Yajik of Arunachal Pradesh has been selected to represent India in the 56th Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship, 2024, and the 15th WBPF World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship, 2024.

The selection trial was conducted by the Indian Body Builders Federation in association with the Bodybuilding Association of Kerala in Ernakulam in Kochi, Kerala, on 11 and 12 May.

Yajik, who hails from Kurung Kumey district, will participate in the women’s model physique and the swimsuit women physique events, Arunachal Bodybuilding Association acting general secretary Yanu Kipa informed.

While the Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship will be held in Batam, Indonesia, from 6 to 12 August, the World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Champion will be held in Maldives from 5 to 11 November.

Yajik had won a silver medal in the women’s sports physique category in the 13th Federation Cup, which was held in Goa in April.