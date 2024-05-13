Asum Tamut wins gold in MMA National C’ship

Asum Tamut (middle)

ITANAGAR, 12 May: Asum Tamut of Arunachal Pradesh won a gold medal in the 7th MMA National Championship in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday.

Tamut won the medal in the strawweight (-52.2 kg) category, defeating Priyanshi Baghel of the host state.

She is the daughter of Taying Tamut and Oseng Jerang Tamut, of Lileng village in Siang district.

Yumter Taipodia (-77kg), Tadar Righi (-66kg) and Kamjo Taku (-56kg) also won a bronze medal each in their respective weight categories in the championship.

Other participants from Arunachal were Hakin Taku and Kago Tamang. Both Taku and Tamang won their first round matches.

