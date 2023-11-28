100-hour cyber security course ends

ITANAGAR, 27 Nov: A 100-hour cyber security course conducted by the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), which had begun on 16 November at the NIELIT Itanagar centre, concluded on Monday.

Organised in partnership with the NIELIT Itanagar centre and the computer science & engineering department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), the workshop, themed ‘Capacity building in IECT including training in digital skill sets and current industry demanding technologies for various sections of society in the NE states’, was funded by the union electronics & information technology ministry, and was aimed at “giving participants a thorough understanding of cyber security, addressing the growing importance of this field in computer science,” the NIELIT centre informed in a release.

“Given the increasing use of the internet, the goal was to equip people with the knowledge and skills needed to stay safe online,” it said, and added that Gom Taye from RGU’s computer science & engineering department was the resource person of the programme.

Guest speaker Indrajeet Bhuyan, a security professional and researcher from Singtel, Singapore, joined the session to provide insights into the cyber security domain and discuss career prospects in the field.

“Twenty-five students attended the programme, whose highlight was online certification examination conducted by NIELIT Kohima (Nagaland), which saw 21 students participating on 18 November, 2023,” it said.

“Under the aforementioned project, NIELIT Itanagar and its extension centres in Pasighat (E/Siang) and Tezu (Lohit) are imparting training to cover 4,000 school dropouts and students of schools and colleges, 600 women, 400 farmers, 600 elderly persons, 1,600 technical graduates/diploma holders, 360 engineering graduates, and 400 teachers in Arunachal Pradesh in two years’ time, during 2022-’23 and 2023-’24,” the release stated.

“The project is currently running in the second year, and NIELIT Itanagar and its extension centres are putting efforts to train the target beneficiaries earmarked for the second year, ie, the 2023-’24 financial year,” it added.