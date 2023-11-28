Farmers on exposure tour

LONGDING, 27 Nov: Several farmers of Longding district are on an exposure tour being organised by the Assam Rifles from 27 November to 1 December.

MLA Tanpho Wangnaw, who flagged off the tour, advised the farmers to “take full benefit of the tour and learn from the best practices and experiences from the places you will be visiting.”

The tour is aimed at providing exposure and knowledge to the farmers of remote areas of Longding with regard to sustainable farming practices and fostering rural development.

The farmers will be taken to various agricultural institutes, such as the Assam Agriculture University in Jorhat, and ICAR Shillong (Meghalaya), where they will be exposed to innovative farming techniques, modern technologies and best practices in terms of crop cultivation, animal husbandry, and organic farming.

Experts from different fields have been roped in to provide guidance and ensure a holistic learning experience for the farmers. (DIPRO)