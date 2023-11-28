KVK team assesses rice fields

HASSE RUSSA, 27 Nov: A team of the Longding KVK, led by its Head (i/c) A Kirankumar Singh, assessed “the fields of OFT on rice under the mandatory activities of the KVK in Hasse Russa village,” on Monday, the KVK informed in a release.

Singh assessed the fields of Photong Wangjen, Hodan Arangham and Akot Arangham “on different parameters, and found that the infestation of weeds is the most common factor reducing the production of rice in Longding district to the tune of 15-20 per cent,” the release said, adding, however, that, “in comparison to the other farmers’ fields, the infestation was found less in Akot Arangham’s field and no other sign of infestation by insect pests and diseases were observed.”

It said that “the crop is in ripening stage as the grains are turning golden yellow in colour, and will be ready for harvest within five days.”

The number of effective tillers per hill, the number of grains per panicle, and the panicle length were found satisfactory, it added.

“On the other hand, Singh found lodging in the field of Photong Wangjen, due to the fact that the crop was planted wide spaced and the field was marshland type. But in all cases, the production will be satisfactory, even though the reduction due to weed infestation will be a prominent one,” the KVK informed.