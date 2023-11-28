Chanum Hosai crowned Mrs Tirap-2023

KHONSA, 27 Nov: Chanum Hosai won the inaugural Mrs Tirap-2023 title at a glittering event here in Tirap district on Sunday night.

Neelam Tante Wanghop and Phepan Diven won the first and the second runner-up title, respectively.

Hosai was awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, while first runner-up Wanghop and second runner-up Diven

were awarded Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively.

Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang, Nocte Women Association chairperson Chasuam Wangchadong, and All Tutsa Women Society chairperson Nyason Sawin presented the awards to the winners.

The beauty pageant, themed ‘No to gender bias – No to domestic violence’, was organised by the All Tirap Women Forum at Nehru Stadium here.

Among others, Kanubari MLA Gabriel Denwang Wangsu, NPP state secretary Moalin Agan, Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong, Tirap DC Hento Karga, and Kanubari ADC Techu Aran attended the function. (DIPRO)