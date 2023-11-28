RGU girls’ badminton team qualifies for Khelo India Games

RONO HILLS, 27 Nov: The girls’ badminton team of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here secured the third position in the East Zone Inter-University Badminton Championship, which was held at Nagaland University from 21 to 24 November.

With this, the RGU team has qualified for the Khelo India Games and the All India Inter-University Badminton Championship, in which the top four teams from each zone will participate.

“The championship was played on knockout-cum-league basis, where 50 university teams from the east zone competed for the title. In the run to secure the third position, the RGU team defeated the National Sports University, Manipur; Hemchand Yadav Viswa-vidyalaya, Chhattisgarh; Ranchi University, and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University,” the university informed

in a release, adding that this is the first time that RGU has qualified for Khelo India Games and the All India Inter-University Games in the team event.

The five-member RGU team comprised Taku Neha (DNGC, Itanagar), Tayo Rini (St Claret College, Ziro), and Jomoni Lochung, Osinam Eko and Ingam Potom from RGU’s physical & sports sciences department.

Dipika Basumatary and Guniya Dele were the team coach and manager, respectively.