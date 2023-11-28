Meghalaya govt did not pay dues to contractual employees, claims rights panel

SHILLONG, 27 Nov: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission has directed Chief Secretary DP Wahlang to submit a report within 15 days on the death of one of the contractual employees of the transport department in South Garo Hills district, officials said on Monday.

The employee, who allegedly did not receive his salaries for over 20 months, passed away last week.

At least six such employees were promised a fixed remuneration of Rs 9,000 per month, officials said, adding that they had joined the department in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

“We have issued a notice to the chief secretary to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report within 15 days,” the commission said in a statement here. The employees, who joined as helpers and cleaners, claim that their dues range between Rs 99,000 and Rs 3.42 lakhs. (PTI)