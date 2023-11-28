Paklu Taipodia wins Miss Asia overall title

ITANAGAR, 27 Nov: Paklu Taipodia of Arunachal Pradesh won the Miss Asia overall title, along with a Fitness International Federation (FIF)pro card, in the FIF Multinational Mortal Battle, 2023, which was held in Selangor, Malaysia, on 25 and 26 November.

Taipodia won the gold medal in the Miss Asia Glute Model category, the silver medal in the Miss Asia Bikini Model category, and the bronze medal in the Miss Asia Model category, along with an international professional card.

She is the younger sister of ace arm-wrestler Pakjar Taipodia.

Besides Taipodia, 7 other athletes from India participated in the event.

The Indian team won a total of 10 medals, including 3 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals.

The Indian team was led by FIF India president Dr Harmindar Dulowal.