Villagers, labourers benefit from free health camp

[ Pisi Zauing ]

PIYONG, 27 Nov: The All Piyong Circle Youth Association (APCYA) organised a free health camp at Jenglai village in Piyong administrative circle in Namsai district on Sunday.

Villagers – old and young, men and women – from various villages, besides labourers from nearby tea gardens, thronged the health camp to avail of free checkup and medicines.

The staff of the Piyong PHC, headed by SMO Dr CM Thoumoung, MO Dr Natasha Bini, medicine specialist Dr Rajiv Koyu, and Dr Yapi Tayeng, conducted the camp in the presence of CO Hage Nari, benefiting several villagers and labourers with different ailments.

The APCYA expressed gratitude to the medical team for providing free service to the poor villagers, and expressed hope that the team would support them in organising such free health camps in the future too.