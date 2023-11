ITANAGAR, 27 Nov: Changlang district’s Rima Potuk ZPM Khimshom Mossang joined the Indian National Congress (INC) in the presence of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Nabam Tuki here on Monday, the APCC said in a release.

Welcoming Mossang to the party’s fold, Tuki expressed hope that his joining the INC would further strengthen the party organisation in the state.