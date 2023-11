LIKOR, 28 Nov: A total of 768 people from Likor and Palling villages benefitted from services provided by government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp conducted here by the Upper Siang district administration on Tuesday.

More than 20 departments participated in the camp, which was inaugurated by HGB T Boli, in the presence of ADC (HQ) Dochora Lama, HoDs, GBs, PRI leaders, government officials, and others. (DIPRO)