Tourism dept organises awareness prog in Palin

ITANAGAR, 28 Nov: The tourism department, in collaboration with the Kra Daadi district administration, organised a two-day tourism awareness programme for Kra Daadi and Kurung Kumey region in Palin on 27 and 28 November.

The programme coincided with the ‘Dekho Apna Pradesh’ initiative for Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey and Kamle districts, hosted by Todo Tour and Travel, in partnership with the tourism department.

The awareness programme, themed ‘Destination management through upskilling and responsible practices’, began with a gender equality pledge during the technical session. “The aim of the session was to guide the region in developing tourism with a cautious and informed approach,” the department informed in a release.

The Kra Daadi branch of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society, in collaboration with Todo Tour and Travel, “facilitated an exclusive library tour programme to Club 2021 Public Library Palin, the lone public library in Kra Daadi district, for the visiting tourists under the Dekho Apna Pradesh programme,” it said.

On the last day, the team, led by Tourism Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam, delved into technical aspects of homestays, emphasising their significance in boosting the local economy and empowering the community, particularly women.

The team also visited Byabang Heri Govt Higher Secondary School in Palin and the Govt Secondary School in Dui village to raise awareness among the students about tourism “and their responsibility in promoting eco-friendly tourism,” the release said.

“Resource persons, including environmentalist and director of NGO Nature Beckons, Soumyadeep Datta, a representative from the tourism ministry, and senior tour operator and founder chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators’ Association, Tsering Wange, contributed to the programme,” it said.

People from various walks of life, including potential homestay owners, community leaders, local representatives, government officials, and students participated in the awareness programme, it said.