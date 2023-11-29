Water supply project inaugurated

LONGDING, 28 Nov: Longding-Pumao MLA Tanpho Wangnaw on Tuesday inaugurated a water supply project in Niausa village in Longding district, under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

The project will cover 175 households of Niausa village.

Addressing the gathering, Wangnaw commended “the efforts of the PHE department towards addressing the issue of water scarcity.”

He said that the inauguration of the water supply project was “one of the cherished dreams of the villagers, which was long overdue.”

“The present government is endeavouring hard and is committed to ensure that the issue of water scarcity in the district is resolved soon,” Wangnaw said.

DC Bani Lego said that, “with the inauguration of the project, it will not just add to the convenience of the people but also lead to saving of time, and thereby will have a multiplier effect in the development process of the area.”

He added that such developmental activities and initiatives should be appreciated and celebrated by all.

“Entire Niausa village will be covered under the JJM scheme in a phase-wise manner,” he added.

PHED EE Tage Nipa informed that “it was a humongous task as the length of the pumping main is 2.10 kilometres and the water had to be lifted to the height of 503 metres vertically.”

He added that this was one of the three projects under the JJM which has been completed, and that “the works on the other two projects to provide water supply to Zatting and Taying Zong are ongoing and will be completed in the days to come.”

Nipa said that, “as there is no land compensation under the JJM, getting land for projects is often challenging.” He commended the people of Niausa for donating land for the project, “which helped in completion of the project successfully.”

The EE informed that “one of the major components of the project is installation of solar water pumping system, which includes automation for auto pump on/off, depending on water level for dry run protection of intake pumps and overflow control.”

“The system will also provide a total water delivery report on a daily basis,” he added.

The programme was attended by HoDs, PRI leaders, officers and the people of Niausa village. (DIPRO)