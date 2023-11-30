DA felicitates winners of literary competitions

ITANAGAR, 29 Nov: The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) district administration on Wednesday felicitated the winners of various literary competitions that had been organised as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in August this year.

The competitions, including essay writing, painting and extempore speech, were organised among the students of the schools in the ICR in two categories – junior and senior. The first, second and third position winners of each competition and category were awarded cash prizes and certificates.

ICR DC Talo Potom called the students the future of the state, and urged them to “work with sincerity and dedication to achieve success in life.”

ADC Shweta Nagarkoti also lauded the students for their impressive performances.

The competitions had been conducted by the ICR DDSE office, in collaboration with the district administration. (DIPRO)