PAJSC’s dropping null & void demand welcomed

ITANAGAR, 29 Nov: Expressing appreciation for the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee’s (PAJSC) fight against corruption, the Parents Joint Committee Against Null & Void (PJCANV) on Wednesday said that it supports the PAJSC’s decision to drop the ‘null & void’ demand.

“The demand of null and void, we strongly believe, is against natural justice and against the meritorious candidates who secured their jobs through hard work and dedication. That is the reason why we, despite being together in the initial stage of the movement, had to distance ourselves when the PAJSC had officially placed the demand of null and void in their 13-point charter of demands amidst opposition from other members,” the PJCANV stated in a release.

“Now we heartily welcome the decision of the PAJSC to drop the sole contentious point of null and void from their 13-point charter of demands, and we hope that this will pave the way for a united voice against corruption like we always imagined and desired,” it said, and added that “we extend our full support to the PAJSC in pursuing all the points pertaining to complete reformation of the APPSC in the greater interest of our state.”

“We believe that the PAJSC will not take legal course against the interest of our families and children who have worked hard and reached their respective positions through hard work and merit. Hence, as parents, we expect the PAJSC to give such assurance in writing, so that our agitating minds and hearts may find respite,” the release stated, and sought a roundtable meeting with the PAJSC over the null and void issue.

“We believe it would be more fruitful to have this meeting before we join hands and feet in marching together on the streets to rally for a common cause,” it said.

Informing that the PAJSC will be taking out a march on Thursday to press its other demands, the PJCANV welcomed the move.

“Regarding the steps taken by the state government so far towards resolving the APPSC fiasco, we appreciate, inter alia, termination of officers and officials involved in the question papers selling and buying; bringing the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation to our state for thorough investigation of the ongoing fiasco; designation of district and sessions court in Yupia as the special fast-track court to try the APPSC fiasco; and the most recent constitution of a one-man committee of retired justice PK Deka for inquiring into the allegations of APPSC paper leakages,” it said, and appealed to the state government to “constitute the new commission as early as possible; complete the process of all pending exams; and conduct fresh exams for all the vacant seats.”

The parents also suggested forming “a robust SOP for the APPSC by taking suggestions from the other stakeholders and aspirants community, so that the faith of aspirants as well as general public on the credibility of the APPSC is restored.”