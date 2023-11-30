SLSA rocked by video of bullying incident

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 29 Nov: A horrifying video, purportedly shot at Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) in Chimpu, is being circulated on social media, showing a senior boy mercilessly beating up his junior.

The video has led to revelation of similar incidents of bullying or hazing occurring at SLSA.

Hours after the video, along with horrifying images of the injury marks sustained by the junior student, went viral on social media, Itanagar Capital Region SP Rohit Rajbir Singh said that the video was not from the SLSA hostel.

“The video and the image are from two different incidents, and the video is not from Arunachal,” he said.

Earlier, the SLSA authorities had also denied that the video was from their hostel, and claimed that similar incidents had not occurred in the academy’s hostel.

Sources in the SLSA informed that the bullying incident occurred on Tuesday evening, when a group of Class 10 students allegedly went berserk, demanding pocket money from the students of Classes 6 and 7 in the hostel. It is alleged that refusal to pay the money led to the hazing incident.

Police sources informed that 27 students were bullied by the seniors.

The incident triggered outrage among the parents of the victim students. Angry parents gheraoed the SLSA hostel and demanded immediate action against the bullies. Several parents have filed FIRs against the senior students who bullied their juniors.

The SLSA authorities have sought security to defuse the tense situation.

It is learnt that the principal and the hostel warden were on leave of absence when the incident occurred. The principal rushed back to the academy after the incident surfaced.

Some students claimed that incidents of “torturing the junior boys by seniors” became more prevalent when the warden was on leave of absence since 25 November.

“There were times when, while having our dinner, our seniors called us up for the punishment, and we had to leave our food, and the next day it traumatised us while studying. We cannot concentrate on our studies that way,” a student said.

Shocked by the incident, the SLSA authorities have rusticated 10 students who were allegedly involved in the hazing incident. It is also learnt that the sports secretary and the youth affairs department have initiated an inquiry to unearth the details of the hazing incident.