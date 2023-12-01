Awareness prog on legal adoption

AALO, 30 Nov: The West Siang District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) conducted an awareness programme on legal adoption at the ZPC’s office here on Wednesday to mark the International Month of Adoption.

During the programme, which was conducted especially for the HGBs, GBs, GPCs and GPMs, District Child Protection Officer Yabi Riba Ete informed the participants about the schemes and programmes under the DCPU, and highlighted the various Acts and rules implemented for child welfare under Mission Vatsalya.

Legal Officer Mijum Doke presented details related to legal adoption, such as procedure and regulation of adoption, age criteria of the prospective adoptive parents, and punitive provision for illegal adoption.

Protection Officer Dege Kamki apprised the participants of the POCSO Act, 2012, and the Child Marriage Act, 2006.

ZPC Tumpe Ete requested the HGBs and the GBs to “not take any cases related to POCSO Act at the village-level but instead report to the DCPU or the nearest police station.” (DIPRO)