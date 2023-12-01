VBSY organised in districts

JAIPUR, 30 Nov: The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) was organised at Noreswar Ratan Lotong Giidii Notko here in Namsai district on Thursday, in the presence of Namsai ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, DC CR Khampa, HoDs, GBs, and others.

During the programme, certificates were distributed to the beneficiaries of various schemes. A demonstration of agri-drone under the satat krishi activities was presented, following which the officials and progressive farmers discussed natural farming and soil health card.

An on-the-spot quiz competition was also conducted for students by the education department.

The programme also featured new enrolment and biometric authentication, registration on PMJJBY and PMSBY, MY Bharat volunteer enrolment, and such.

Similar programmes will be conducted in all the gram panchayats through the VBSY IEC van.

In Changlang district, the VBSY was launched in Longri village on Thursday.

During the programme, which was attended by government officials, panchayat members, and others, EAC (HQ) Gyamar Doke presented a brief on the objectives of the VBSY.

The VBSY started from the New Changlang and the Old Changlang gram panchayats, and will culminate on 26 January, 2024 at the Vijaynagar gram panchayat.

In West Siang district, the VBSY was launched from the Bogdo-Panya gram panchayat.

CO Hage Monya administered the ‘sankalp pledge’.

More than 88 persons were screened by the health department.

In Lower Siang district, the VBSY was launched concurrently with a Seva Aapke Dwar camp at Nari village on Thursday.

More than 1,100 people from 12 villages in Nari circle availed of services provided by 20 departments during the camp.

The VBSY and the SAD camp were inaugurated by Nari-Koyu MLA Kento Rina, in the presence of Lower Siang DC Marto Riba and others.

In East Siang district, information regarding the flagship schemes of the central government was disseminated among the people at the main market, the Tata Sumo counter, near the bus station, and the sabji mandi in headquarters Pasighat.

Heads of departments and offices, along with members of banks, the AIR, and the health department, apprised the public of the various flagship programmes in the health, education, agriculture & allied, and other sectors. (With inputs from DIPROs)