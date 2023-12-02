ABKYW to stage dharna on 4 Dec

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 1 Dec: The Adi Bane Kebang Youth Wing (ABKYW) said that it will stage an eight-hour dharna at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) and the College of Agriculture (CoA) here in East Siang district on 4 December to press its demands.

ABKYW ’employment issue’ chairman Gige Pertin said that the youth wing submitted representations to the deans of the two institutes on 20 January, 21 April, and 13 November, regarding job reservation for APST candidates, “but despite repeated representations, the authority concerned is not responding.”

In its representation to the deputy commissioner, the ABKYW said that it is going to stage its “first phase of democratic movement in the form of peaceful dharna within the campus of the CHF and the CoA on 4 December, from 10 am to 4 pm.”

The ABKYW’s demands are job reservation for APST candidates in Group A and B posts, and 80 per cent and 100 per cent reservation for APST candidates in Group C and D posts, respectively.

It is also demanding that “the recruitment for the CHF and the CoA should be conducted within Pasighat itself.”