Arunachal’s cultural diversity is its beauty: CM

NIRJULI, 1 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that, while it is a huge challenge to take the state, with as many as 26 major tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes, on a developmental path, fulfilling the aspirations of each and every tribe, “this diversity of Arunachal Pradesh is its beauty, potential and strength.”

Attending the Indigenous Faith Day celebration here on Friday, Khandu said that “the intrinsic cultural diversity of the tribes here is the soul of Arunachal Pradesh and has to be maintained and preserved for posterity.”

“Development and modernisation are a continuous process. It cannot be avoided. What can be avoided is their negative effects, most importantly that of cultural erosion,” he said.

Khandu lauded “the enormous amount of dedication and perseverance put in by the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) in institutionalising all indigenous faiths of the state.”

“It is the fruit of the IFCSAP’s efforts that today we celebrate the Indigenous Faith Day on 1 December every year, reminding us to take pride in our age-old cultural heritage and pass it on to the younger generation,” Khandu said.

Stating that “our culture is our identity,” he emphasised that, in order to preserve culture, continuing the use of local dialects is a must.

“Our children today are studying in various parts of the country and even abroad. They are out of touch with their roots, their language, and there is always the danger of them getting entirely disconnected. As parents, as elders, we must not allow it to happen. Always remember that cultural erosion starts with the loss of a language,” he said.

The CM clarified, however, that he is not against youths learning new languages, “but they must always be fluent in their mother tongue.”

“I have seen many families today interact with their children in Hindi or English. I am not against Hindi or English, but the next generation should also know their own languages. Ensuring it is our responsibility,” he added.

Reminding that the state government recognises the importance of preserving and promoting indigenous cultures, Khandu said that the indigenous affairs department was established in 2018 just for this purpose.

“The naming of the first airport of the state as Donyi Polo Airport is just one way of recognising the importance of our indigenous culture,” he said.

Enumerating several initiatives of the department to support the indigenous faith and cultural movement, he informed that the state government will soon construct 50 indigenous prayer centres across the state, worth Rs 24 crore, in consultation with the IFCSAP.

Informing that there are more than 3,000 indigenous priests in the state, Khandu gave assurance that “their honorarium will be enhanced from the present Rs 1,000 per month in the next budget.”

The CM also reiterated his call for “rooting out corruption, cash-for-vote, and drug addiction.”

“Organisations like the IFCSAP have a strong hold over the indigenous faith followers, as do all religious organisations over their respective believers. I repeat my appeal to all such organisations to campaign against corruption, money culture in election, and drug addiction,” he said.

Our correspondents add: The Indigenous Faith Day was celebrated by all six tribes of West Kameng district – Aka (Hrusso), Bugun, Monpa, Sajolang, Sartang and Shertukpen – in Nafra.

The programme was organised by the Sajolang Indigenous Faith Culture Preservation Society, in collaboration with the IFCSAP.

Speaking on the occasion, Bomdila-Nafra MLA Dongru Siongju said, “Let everything be a part of our life but keep your cultural identity intact. With the advent of modernity, things have been transformed, but our cultural identity should never be compromised.”

Organising chairman Rijin Deru informed that students from different schools of Nafra township and delegates of all six tribes celebrated the day “with zest and zeal.”

Apart from the rites and rituals, artistes of the six tribes presented their folkdances.

Among others, former MLA Rinchin Kharu, Nafra ZPM Nichang Jangju, Chhowang ZPM Lamu Rongradu, and senior public leaders participated in the festivity.

In East Siang district, the day was centrally celebrated in Mebo town gangging, under the aegis of the East Siang unit of the IFCSAP and the Mebo block Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang (DPYK).

The day commemorates the 87th birth anniversary of Golgi Bote Talom Rukbo, the founder of Donyi-Poloism.

The programme included a procession, flag hoisting and a congregational prayer, besides cultural presentations and discussions on the indigenous faith and cultures of the aboriginal tribes belonging to the Abotani group.

Speaking as resource persons, Bompang Tayeng, Olen Megu Damin, IFCSAP East Siang unit president Ajem Tayeng, and its secretary Besing Yosung laid stress on preservation of cultural practices and living traditions of the indigenous tribes to protect their ethnic identity.

They also urged the tribal people to preserve and promote their ethnic cultures for the future generations, and discouraged religious conversion.

Representatives from the Pasighat, Ruksin and Mebo DPYKs also participated in the celebration. (With inputs from CM’s PR Cell)