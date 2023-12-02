APPSC scam: Govt releases details of action taken report

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 1 Dec: Following the massive protest rally organised by the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) over the progress of investigation into the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) cash-for-job scam, the state government, under pressure, released details of the action taken report.

The PAJSC had reportedly submitted a representation to the government on 3 October, stating that the APPSC chairman, its secretary, members, and “all other officials of APPSC from 2014 to 2022 must be immediately brought under the purview of investigation.”

“If any discrepancies are reported, arrest must be done,” it said.

The government reiterated that “the case pertaining to FIR No 11/2022 pertains to AE (civil) paper leakage and FIR No 12/2022 pertaining to all exams conducted from 2014 to 2022 has been handed over to the CBI, ACB Guwahati.”

The government claimed that “one chargesheet against Akhilesh Yadav, Tama Saroh, Thomas Gaduk, Tanyang Gaduk, Loth Ezing, Biman Jomang and Talung Jomang, followed by two supplementary charge-sheets.”

In FIR No RC0172023A0001, the chargesheet was filed on 13 March.

Responding to the PAJSC’s demand for “increasing the manpower, providing logistic support to the CBI, and establishing liaison officer DIG level to coordinate and update the ongoing investigation by the CBI,” the government made it clear that “the CBI and the ED are independent organisations and do not fall within the purview of the state government.”

However, the government said that it would provide “necessary support and assistance to them of expansion.”

The ED has independently planned to establish a permanent sub-zonal office in Itanagar, with support and assistance from the state government. The government further informed that “district and sessions court, Yupia has been designated as a special fast-track court to take up the APPSC paper leak case.”

It further clarified that “the establishment of the state administrative tribunal is outside the purview of the APPSC,” and informed that “the APPSC has proposed to have a dedicated grievance redressal portal, which will be developed in the coming months.”

On the demand for “immediate endorsement of ED and court monitored probe and immediate seizure of assets/properties (movable and immovable) of all accused and the incumbents of the APPSC, along with their kith and kin,” the government informed that “the matter has been endorsed to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for carrying out parallel investigations into the matter.”

It said also that “the file for initiation of departmental inquiry against Taket Jerang, former deputy controller of examination, is under submission to the advocate general for legal advice. The services of Opet Mibang APCS (EG) and Minoty Borang Saroh have already been terminated.”

On the demand for “immediate disclosure of the three-member committee report,” the government informed that “the report has already been published on the official website of the administrative reforms department.”

The government further hardened its stance, stating that “the memorandum of articles of charge was served to PAJSC chairman Techi Puru twice and Puru has been given ample time to furnish his reply of defence statement, but he failed to furnish the same.”

It added that “Puru’s suspension period has been reviewed and extended from time to time and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him with the appointment of inquiry officer and presenting officer.”

On the demand for “immediate withdrawal of all the charges against all the protestors of 17 and 18 February,” the government said that “a total of 13 cases were registered in the ICR during violent protests by the activists of PAJSC.”

It added that, “in the interest of justice, and to give precedence to the rule of law, criminal case proceeding needs to be brought to logical conclusion.” It also reiterated that, “once criminal cases are filed, there is no provision in the law for the withdrawal of such cases.”