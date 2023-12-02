Shortage of shamans should not be reason for decline of Donyi Polo believers: Taki

ZIRO, 1 Dec: Lamenting the declining believers of Donyi-Poloism, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki said that “the flag-bearers of Donyi Polo, the oldest religion of the world, need to introspect and devise suitable means and mechanisms to rope in more believers into their fold.”

He said this in his address at the Indigenous Faith Day celebration at the Donyi Polo general ground here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday.

Acknowledging that “the shortage of shamans as a vital factor for believers in shying away from performing the age-old rituals,” the minister said that “documentations of most of the rituals are now available and believers of Donyi Polo should not shy away from professing and carrying forward the faith and legacy of the world’s oldest religion for the sake of posterity.”

Announcing that an “indigenous gurukul school” will be established here soon, Taki said that “the believers of Donyi Polo will also have a better celebration ground next year, with proper seating avenues, parking space and toilets.”

“The bachelor barracks behind the celebration ground has been demolished, while the PHED water tank has also been realigned. So, we will have a more spacious and better celebration ground next year,” he said.

Appealing to the Apatanis to “broaden your horizons and keep pace with the changing times,” the minister urged the people to “mandate your leader by yardstick of their work output for the people and the place, rather than by influence of money power.”

DC Bamin Nime lamented “the low participation of Donyi Polo believers in mega functions.”

“Recently, the district administration had organised a Gaurav Janjatiya Diwas, where participants from Donyi Polo faith were quite low. The elders and in-charges of respective meder nellos need to work for larger participation by Donyi Polo believers in government functions also,” the DC said.

Arunachal Vikas Parishad (AVP) general secretary Gomar Angu said that “the Donyi Polo believers of Ziro plateau need to work more vigorously to facilitate more inclusive and larger participation by young generation followers.”

“The AVP works towards protection, preservation and promotion of our own cultures and beliefs, and I firmly believe that the Apatani Donyi Polo Meder Nello Council (ADPMNC) will work earnestly in those lines,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of the Indigenous Faith Day celebration and the essence of Donyi Polo religion, ADPMNC chief adviser Dr Hage Tabyo said that “Donyi Polo is the most powerful living god which is universally accepted. Donyi Polo is the saviour of Abotani, whose descendants we all are,” and added that “we need to reciprocate and acknowledge our creator.”

Indigenous affairs counsellor Lod Kojee said that “diminishing celebrations of Myoko and Murung festivals by Apatani people is due to shrinking nyibus or shamans,” and advocated “exchange of ritual performance by shamans of nearby villages not partaking in the current Myoko and Murung festivals to make up for deficiency of the shamans.”

Former election commissioner Hage Kojeen narrated the sequence of events of the rise of Donyi Polo faith in the state. He informed that “Donyi Polo faith came into formal existence in 1968 in the Adi belt, led by late Talom Rukbo and Adi intellectuals.”

“In 1984, the Donyi Polo faith was relayed to the western world for the first time by late Talom Rukbo, in Germany in 1990, and in Bangalore in 1993, while at an inter-faith workshop in Seoul, South Korea, I had also deliberated about our region to the outside world,” informed Kojeen.

Tanii Supun Dukung president HK Shalla, contributor Dani Gambo, ADPMNC general secretary Kalung Tani and its vice president Habung Apo also spoke.

Two Donyi Polo believers – Mudo Tagia and Hage Yabi – were felicitated for their distinguished contributions in their respective fields of expertise.

The function also featured traditional cultural events. (DIPRO)