MLA inaugurates girls’ hostel at Eklavya Model Residential School

KHELA, 1 Dec: Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong inaugurated a girls’ hostel at the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) here in Tirap district on Thursday.

The new school, to be run by the Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS), will start teaching from this month with 30 girl students in Class 6.

The school had been inaugurated by Lowangdong in 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA appealed to the tribal affairs ministry to sanction funds for extension of the school to include an auditorium, a boundary wall, a playground, a boys’ hostel, etc.

He urged the SJETA department to “take up the matter with the ministry.”

Lowangdong had taken the initiative to establish the school when he was the WCD & SJETA minister. He informed that “fund for construction of the school was sanctioned by the tribal affairs ministry in 2015-’16 under SJETA and TA,” adding that the project was executed by the Khonsa PWD.

Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin urged the parents to prioritise their children’s education, and appealed to the residents of Khela village to “cooperate with the district administration in land acquisition for extension of the school infrastructure to accommodate more than 400 students.”

Tirap DC Hento Karga advised the ASVS to “maintain close coordination with the local people and the district administration for smooth functioning of the school.”

The DC expressed hope that the school would benefit the children of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts to a great extent.

Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang also spoke.

The inaugural programme was attended by, among others, the ZPMs of Khonsa, Dadam, Khela-Bunting, Borduria, and Kapu, the chairperson of the Nocte Women Association, and the principals of the JNV and the EMRS. (DIPRO)