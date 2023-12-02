Stop bullying in schools

The incident of seniors bullying their juniors reported from Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy, Itanagar is a matter of serious concern. Apparently, some of the students suffered serious injuries and are being treated in the hospital. The school authorities have so far rusticated 10 students for their alleged involvement in the physical abuse of the juniors. This incident has exposed the dark side of boarding schools. In this case, the incident found its way to the media and therefore the authorities acted quickly. However, it points to a bigger problem which needs to be properly addressed.

There are possibilities that such incidents of bullying might be happening in schools across the state without being reported. The school authorities, especially those with hostel facilities, should be cautious and keep an eye on the behaviour of the wards. Also, proper counselling should be given to students at the time of admission. They should be educated about bullying. This aspect is not properly addressed by most of the schools. The authorities often tend to ignore it. Also, when incidents of bullying are reported, instead of trying to hide the truth, the authorities should take strong action to send out a tough message to the bullies. No children should suffer bullying as it can have a deep impact on them.