CT Mein Memorial Teqbal C’ship

ITANAGAR, 1 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Teqball Association organised the first-ever CT Mein Memorial Teqbal State Championship here recently.

The championship began on 28 November, and ended on Thursday at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC). The event was recognised and authorised by the Teqball Federation of India.

The three-day tournament witnessed the participation of 80 players from 13 districts. The championship was categorised into men’s doubles, men’s singles, and women’s singles.

Patey Tugung and Bem Tada of Itanagar won against Takam Crkam and Rimen Ngula of Kra Daadi in the men’s doubles category. The team won a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, along with the trophy.

In the women’s singles category, Techi Tasari won the title after beating Chiri Dangani, and won a cash prize of Rs 25,000, along with the trophy.

In the men’s singles, Patey Tugung beat Heri Tuki and won the cash prize of Rs 50,000, along with the trophy.

The final matches were witnessed by, among others, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, DNGC Principal MQ Khan, and Sports Authority of Arunachal Chairman Byabang Taj.

The inaugural programme had been attended by, among others, Health Minister Alo Libang, businessman Haa Tatu, and PH Construction MD Pura Hinda.

Teqball is a unique blend of table tennis and sepak takraw, played on a specially designed curved table.