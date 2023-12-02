VBSY, World AIDS Day observed

BOMDILA, 1 Dec: The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) was observed here in West Kameng district on Friday, featuring showcasing of various government schemes from a mobile truck.

A pledge was administered in the presence of DC (i/c) Oni Padun, HoDs, PRI leaders, members of the Bazaar Welfare Committee, SHGs, and the public of Bomdila township.

A short rally was also organised from the lower gonpa to Sahara Tyres.

Meanwhile, along with the rest of the nation, the West Kameng District AIDS Control Society observed the World AIDS Day with the theme ‘Let communities lead’ at the general hospital here, involving PRI members, members of SHGs, and others.

The participants were urged to educate the people about HIV/AIDS.

The programme concluded with screening of 21 beneficiaries.

In Upper Siang district, the VBSY campaign (urban) was organised at the main market in Mariyang.

Deputy Commissioner Hage Lailang, who attended the programme along with ZPMs Bojing Bitin and Nalo Moyong, highlighted the objectives of the VBSY.

Bitin and Moyong also spoke.

The World AIDS Day was also celebrated at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya in Yingkiong.

District TB Officer Dr Ahik Miyu spoke on the various routes of HIV transmission, preventive measures, services available under the programme, and the need for getting tested for HIV at the ICTC.

Expressing concern over the “alarming quantum jump in the HIV seropositive prevalence,” Dr Miyu exhorted the youths to desist from substance abuse, particularly intravenous drug abuse, to prevent HIV transmission.

He dwelt also on TB, which is a co-infection commonly associated with HIV infection.

A similar outreach programme had been held on 30 November at the Govt Higher Secondary School in Yingkiong. (DIPROs)