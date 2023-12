KHONSA, 1 Dec: The 36th battalion of the CRPF organised a civic action programme in remote Chinkoi village in Dadam administrative circle of Tirap district on Friday.

During the programme, the battalion’s Second-in-Command L Kipgen distributed solar streetlights to the village, in the presence of Company Commander of F/36 Bn CRPF, SC Jha.

The chief of Chinkoi village, GBs, and the gram panchayat chairperson were present at the programme. (DIPRO)