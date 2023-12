SHILLONG, 2 Dec: Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, recorded 0 degree Celsius on Saturday, weather officials said, noting that the mercury may dip further.

The minimum temperature was 1 degree Celsius on Friday, they said.

Nongstoin was the coldest place in the state at -1.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Baghmara at -1.4 degrees and Sohra at -1.2 degrees Celsius, they added.

Ampati was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 30.1 degrees Celsius. (PTI)