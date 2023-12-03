CM declares Greater Kameng Badminton C’hip open

‘Int’l standard badminton academy on anvil’

SEIJOSA, 2 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday morning declared open the 11th Greater Kameng Badminton Championship being held here in Pakke-Kessang district, in the presence of Sports Minister Mama Natung, local legislator Biyuram Wahge, and MLAs Goruk Pordung and Hayeng Mangfi from East Kameng district.

The championship is organised by the Greater Kameng Badminton Association (GKBA) annually to foster sportsmanship and brotherhood among the people of the undivided Kameng region, comprising Pakke-Kessang, East Kameng, West Kameng, and Tawang districts.

Hailing the camaraderie and sportsmanship showcased by the people of the four districts, Khandu said that sports are one of the best means to foster unity and brotherhood.

“This championship has kept alive the unity amongst the people who were once part of a single district, Kameng. I hope to see the same unity in the next edition of the championship, when one more district will be added by further bifurcation of the greater Kameng region,” he said, signalling the creation of a new district – Bichom – in the near future.

Recalling his late father and former chief minister Dorjee Khandu’s love for and attachment with badminton, he said that, “to continue the legacy, I have donated a vast land near the Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy in Chimpu to promote badminton.”

The CM informed that a huge badminton academy, “with eight courts of international standard,” is coming up on his donated land, and expressed optimism that Arunachal would soon be able to host national and international badminton championships.

Khandu said that sports in India, as well as in Arunachal, have risen several notches up due to the proactive sports policy of the central and the state governments.

“Arunachal Pradesh, as a sporting state in the country, was nowhere in the scene. Before 2014, even India as a country ranked very low in the world of sports. But things have changed. The medal tallies in the recent Olympics Games, Asian Games, Paralympics, etc, are proof of India emerging as a sporting nation. Likewise, Arunachal Pradesh too has made its mark and today is ranked third in the Northeast, after Manipur and Assam,” he said.

Reiterating the state government’s commitment towards sports, Khandu informed that, despite the fact that three Wushu players from the state, who were part of the Indian national team, were denied visa by China to participate in the Asian Games, the state government officially recognised them as part of India’s contingent to the Asian Games and, as per the state’s sports policy, awarded them with cash prize of Rs 20 lakhs each.

“Not only that, now we are aiming for the next Asian Games, to be held in Japan, and our Wushu players will be trained in best of facilities and the government will ensure their selection in the national team, so that they can bring laurels for our state and the country,” he added.

Khandu informed also that, with the next Olympics in mind, and to encourage the athletes and sportspersons of the state, his government has declared Rs 5 crore for gold, Rs 3 crore for silver, and Rs 2 crore for bronze medal winners from the state “in any Olympics event.”

He assured the GKBA that the state government would continue to support conducting the annual badminton championship with grants.

“In fact, I will ensure that the grant is enhanced to Rs 30 lakhs from the present Rs 20 lakhs for smooth and successful conduct of the championship,” he added.

The CM also inaugurated an indoor sports hall, and witnessed the inaugural badminton matches. (CM’s PR Cell)