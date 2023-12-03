DBS Jollang emerges overall champion in AAPSA Talent Search-2023

ITANAGAR, 2 Dec: Jollang-based Don Bosco School (DBS) emerged the overall champion in the All Arunachal Private School Association (AAPSA) Talent Search-2023 event, which concluded at the Delhi Public School (DPS) in Jollang near here on Saturday.

Model English School was the first runner-up.

Themed ‘Together in oneness,’ the competition, spanning three days, showcased talent and fostered unity among private schools

in Arunachal Pradesh. A total of 35 private schools from across Arunachal participated in the event.

Attending the valedictory function, Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago shared words of wisdom with the students and commended “the ideology and initiative taken by AAPSA.”

“Arunachal Pradesh has immense potential to become a sporting powerhouse. The youths of our state possess incredible talents and they have proved it time and again. It’s our collective responsibility to nurture and harness their potentials,” he said.

Stating that sports infrastructure and facilities are crucial for the development of budding athletes, Tago urged the state government and private sectors to collaborate in building state-of-the-art sports complexes, training centres and academies.

“These investments will not only provide our athletes with the resources they need, but also create employment opportunities and contribute to the overall development of our state,” he said.

Tago also highlighted the role of sports science in maximising an athlete’s performance.

“In the age of technology, we cannot ignore the role of sports science. Implementing sports science programmes, sports medicine facilities, and nutritional support will ensure that our athletes are not only physically fit but also mentally resilient. This holistic approach is vital for their sustained success and wellbeing,” he said.

Tago also emphasised on community engagement for development of sports. “Let’s involve local communities in the planning and execution of sports events. This will not only create a sense of ownership, but also foster a deep-rooted passion for sports among our people,” he said.

“Let us foster a sports culture that transcends gender barriers. Encouraging and supporting female athletes is not just a step towards gender equality but also recognition to the immense talent that our women possess,” the AOA secretary-general said.

The second day of the event was held at DBS Jollang, and was attended by Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona and CBSE Regional Officer Lakhan Lal Meena.

Addressing the gathering, the speaker encouraged all the students to “be solemn and sincere with your studies,” and wished them the best in their future endeavours.

The first day of the event was attended by MLA Techi Kaso, DPS chairman Takam Pario, and Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries secretary-general Toko Tatung.