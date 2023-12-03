Sona advocates value-based education

JOLLANG, 2 Dec: “Value-based education stands as the cornerstone in molding individuals into compassionate, empathetic, and ethical beings,” said Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona on Friday.

Attending a talent search event organised by the All Arunachal Private School’s Association, in collaboration with the Don Bosco School (DBC), at the DBC auditorium here, Sona said that “value-based education transcends academics by nurturing virtues like honesty, kindness, respect, and responsibility, essential for holistic development,” and urged the teachers and the parents to “focus on value-based education.”

He told the students to not waste their time and their parents’ money by indulging

in unnecessary activities, but to utilise their time to build their careers and lives.

He also motivated the students to nurture self-confidence, emphasising its pivotal role in personal growth and the path to success.

Encouraging the students, the speaker said that, “while winning isn’t the primary focus, active participation carries immense importance.” (Speaker’s PR Cell)