Arunachal maange more!

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

Arunachal Pradesh has come a long way since the NEFA days. The population has increased from about 3.5 lakhs in 1961 census to about 15 lakhs. From the original five districts, we have increased to 28 districts presently. Many new towns have come up and a few towns are on the verge of becoming cities. From only one college in Pasighat, there are now many colleges and universities.

Today, Arunachal has more roads, railways, airports, more electric lines, more schools, colleges, universities, more vehicles, more education, and also more lakhpatis/crorepatis. Today we have mobile/internet connectivity in majority areas, satellite dish TVs, remotely operated TVs, etc. Old Assam type buildings have given way to multistoried RCC buildings. We have air conditioners to remain cool, refrigerators to preserve food, and smart mobiles to do almost everything.

However, can Arunachali citizens be satisfied? Though our state has progressed on many fronts, we are still lagging behind most states in many parameters and many challenges remain.

Arunachalis want better road, potable water, and food. We want better all-weather roads; better roads connecting our towns and villages. Better roads will reduce travel time between places and reduce maintenance cost of vehicles.

Along with better roads, we require more railways and more flight connectivity. Better roads, railways and flight connectivity will promote tourism, industries and usher in development.

Citizens want stabilised 24/7 electricity supply without voltage fluctuations in all our towns and villages. Stabilised 24/7 electricity supply will boost education, tourism and industries. Presently, power supply is erratic with voltage fluctuations and too many breakdowns.

Arunachalis want better civic amenities like water supply, drainage and sanitation. Despite numerous rivers, there are many areas in the state without access to healthy drinking water. Better drainage, sanitation and waste management will lead to healthy lifestyle with lesser diseases.

Arunachalis want better schools, better colleges and better Universities. There is need for better medical facilities/care for our citizens. A few more medical colleges are needed, maybe in Pasighat and Namsai areas.

Arunachalis want more employment as there are many unemployed youths. More employment can be generated by more industries, tourism and service industries.

Arunachalis also want better governance; efficient and effective governance. Better governance will lead to more productivity, more development, and enhance the living standards of the common citizens. It will also lead to less pilferage of government funds.

Arunachalis also require better leaders, politicians and bureaucrats who have more integrity and are less self-serving.

The list is almost endless. Arunachalis want more. Arunachal wants more! (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)