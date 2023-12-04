VBSY launched from Amba, Chongkham

AMBA, 3 Dec: The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) for Papum Pare district was launched from Amba gram panchayat in Gumto zilla segment on Sunday by Gumto GPC Tana Yarin, in the presence of Gumto CO Afa Phassang, DMO Dr Komlin Perme, DRCHO Dr Neyang Nitik, PRI members, GBs, and others.

The CO informed that “the VBSY outreach programme aims to ensure last-mile delivery of various PM flagship programmes,” and exhorted all present to share the information to ensure more participation of the public.

During the programme, the District Health Society set up a health camp, and certificates were distributed to the beneficiaries of various schemes.

The programme also featured new registration under the PMJJBY, the PMSBY, and MY Bharat volunteer enrolment.

In Namsai district, the SBVY was organised at Pali Vidyapeeth in Chongkham.

During the programme, certificates and rewards were distributed to farmers and women achievers under various schemes.

An agri-drone demonstration was also presented as part of the satat krishi activities. It was followed by interaction with progressive farmers on natural farming and soil health card.

A health camp, new enrolment under the PM Ujjwala scheme, registration under the PMJJBY, the PMSBY, and MY Bharat, distribution of tractors to farmers, etc, were some of the services provided on the spot.

The IEC campaign van under the VBSY was flagged off. Similar awareness programmes will be conducted in all the gram panchayats through the VBSY IEC van.

The programme was attended by, among others, DCM Chowna Mein, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Planning Secretary RK Sharma, Namsai DC CR Khampa, the Chongkham ADC, heads of offices, GBs, and PRI members. (DIPROs)