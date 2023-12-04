Eco-adventure trg camp concludes

BASAR, 3 Dec: The three-day eco-adventure training camp organised by the Leparada district tourism department concluded with a rafting expedition on the Sie river in Tirbin, followed by certificate distribution to all the participants.

The event also featured classes on waste management, conducted by Paruk Pangging, a tour operator from Assam.

The closing ceremony was attended by, among others, BasCon Festival 6.0 chairman Moto Gara, its co-chairman Kargo Bam, and RWD EE Tadam Kamcham. They advised the students to “avail such opportunities to develop skills and knowledge.”

District Tourism Officer TK Kopak apprised the tourism students of Govt Senior Secondary School here of “the scopes in tourism for self-employment and chances of working in corporate sectors anywhere in the world in the near future.”

The training camp, themed ‘Catch them young’, was supported by the Leparada district administration, the GRK, the BasCon festival committee, and Mount Adventure event management team.