Int’l Day for PwDs observed

PASIGHAT, 3 Dec: The International Day for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) was observed at BPM Govt Upper Primary School in Gumin Nagar here in East Siang district on Sunday.

“The programme was organised by district coordinator (IE) Sanjay Chobey, with support from the RPs of Mebo block, Pasighat and Ruksin block under the Samagra Shiksha-ISSE, inclusive education,” the DDSE office informed in a release.

Children with Special Needs (CWSN) of the district participated in the event.

Among others, Academic BEO (HQ) John Panyang and BPM GUPS Head Teacher Tasi Paron attended the programme, during which literary activities, besides sports and cultural events were conducted as competitions among identified students who are intellectually disabled, or suffer from low hearing, or low vision, or speech disorder.

The BEO in his address said that “the main aim of observing the day is to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilise support for their dignity, rights and wellbeing.”

“Some persons are disabled due to biological reasons during conception in the womb, while some are genetically too and some due to severe and prolonged illness during early childhood,” he said, adding that “many are victims of peculiar disease which causes a child to become permanently disabled, while some due to lack of proper and balanced diet and nutrition deficiency.”

“Disabled persons are disabled not by choice but due to biological factors or many other issues. Whatever, as common humans in humanity, the disabled need equal opportunity, support, equal respect and dignity,” Panyang said.