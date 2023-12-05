Editor,

The recent termination of over 250 illegal appointees in the education department signifies a positive move by the government to uphold transparency and fairness in its recruitment processes. This action not only reflects a commitment to ethical governance but also instills confidence among the public regarding the integrity of the civil service.

However, a glaring inconsistency emerges when comparing this decisive action in the education department with the ongoing case involving the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Despite the revelation by Taket Jerang, the prime accused, implicating several officers who allegedly gained advantages in securing their positions, there is a conspicuous lack of similar punitive measures.

The pressing question is why these implicated officers in the APPSC case are not facing termination or, at the very least, a comprehensive Departmental Inquiry. The absence of such actions raises concerns about the government’s commitment to applying the same standards uniformly across different departments.

To ensure a consistent and just approach, it is imperative for the government to maintain the same principle in dealing with illegal appointees, whether in the education department or the APPSC. This not only reinforces the credibility of the government’s anti-corruption efforts but also streamlines the process of distinguishing between tainted and untainted officers.

In essence, a uniform application of principles in dealing with illegal appointments would not only align with the government’s commitment to integrity but also facilitate a more efficient and transparent system of governance.

An APCS aspirant