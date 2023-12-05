AAI initiates process of obtaining all-weather license for DPA

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 4 Dec: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) is in the process of obtaining the necessary license for IFR (All weather operations) for Donyi Polo Airport, Hollongi which would enable night landing facilities in the airport.

Presently, the airport is licensed for day-only Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) operations restricting flights to daytime hours.

Union Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, in a letter to Member of Parliament Nabam Rebia, informed that his ministry has requested all scheduled domestic airline operators to consider introducing flight services from Hollongi to Bengaluru via Guwahati.

“Airlines plan their flight schedule on a specific route/city based on market demand, commercial feasibility and their company policy. But we have requested the airlines to consider starting flight services on Hollongi to Bengaluru route via Guwahati,” the letter informed.

At the present Hollongi airport is connected to Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Dibrugarh, Pasighat, Ziro and Guwahati. Three airlines namely Indigo, Alliance Air and Flybig operate from Hollongi airport. The total number of scheduled aircraft movements including arrival and departure per week is 48.

The HollongiAirport was inaugurated on 19 November 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The airport, which is the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh, has been developed in an area of over 690 acres, at a cost of more than ` 640 crore.