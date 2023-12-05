Dissatisfied with govt’s response, PAJSC seeks meeting with CM

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 4 Dec: The Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC), has sought a meeting with the Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Disappointed with the government’s response to their demands given on 30 November, the PAJSC has once again sought a round-table sitting with the Chief Minister.

This is the second time the PAJSC has requested a round-table discussion, with the initial request made on 29 November, culminating in a protest rally from Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar, to Indira Gandhi Park.

The committee has submitted another memorandum to the government in response to the status report, reiterating the immediate fulfillment of their demands.

Addressing the media on Monday, Chairman Tadak Nalo expressed dismay over the government’s response, pinpointing each of their demands from 1 to 12.

Nalo also reiterated the termination of former APPSC Deputy Controller of Examination Taket Jerang, and demanded the revocation of his forced retirement so that he can be questioned. He alleged that none of the persons named by Taket Jerang and Posi Gamlin has been interrogated, and no show-cause notice has been served to the names disclosed by the duo.

Regarding the construction of an Enforcement Directorate office, Nalo said that the issue has been pending for one and a half years.

Responding to the government’s statement about constituting a fast track court, Nalo suggested locating the Ziro session court as the nearest fast track court.

Regarding the one-man inquiry committee, the PAJSC collectively stated that the inquiry commission should be based on the 1952 Enquiry Committee Act and should consist of more than 3 to 5 persons.

In response to the 11th demand to include the Whistleblower Act, the PAJSC urged the government to rename it as the Protection of Informers Act, with its provisions intact.

Physically challenged M Tech student Mudang Yabyang, who also addressed her issue, attended the press conference.