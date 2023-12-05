DC flags off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

TEZU, 4 Dec: Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) from Hatiduba Upper Primary School in Sunpura on Monday. A Sarkar Aapke Dwar 2.0 camp was also organized, which was inaugurated by Sunpura ZPM Angenlu Minin Chaitom.

The DC informed that the SAD 2.0 cum VBSY outreach programme aims to ensure last-mile delivery of the various welfare schemes launched by the government.

At Kanubari, the ICAR-KVK Longding participated in a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Wanu, Banfera and Mopakhat gram panchayats.

During the programme, KVK head A Kirankumar Singh highlighted in detail about the soil health cards, its importance and benefits, natural farming, its components, practices and certification system apart from the nutritional importance of millets.

He also explained the process of soil collection and testing from which the soil health cards will be prepared, showing the different parameters and their benefits in regards to soil fertility management and sustainable production of food crops, fruits and vegetables in the district.

Interacting with the farmers, Singh clarified all the doubts in their minds about the soil health card and the natural farming.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra launched for East Siang

The VBSY for East Siang district was launched at Ledum Gram Panchayat under Bilat Zilla Segment by Bilat ZPM Olik Tapok Taloh.

Highlighting the objective of the yatra, Project Director Tajing Padung said that such outreach initiative was aimed at enlightening the people about government initiated schemes to benefit the masses and message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

VBSY outreach programme and IEC activities would ensure last mile delivery of various PM flagship programmes and aspire to bring government schemes closer to its citizens, creating a positive change”, added Padung.

Certificates under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana were distributed to the beneficiaries and IEC activities were also carried out by PR & RD, WCD and Lead Bank during the inaugural ceremony. (DIPROs)