International day for PWDs observed in Pasighat

PASIGHAT, 4 Dec: The divisional level ICDS Cell, Women and Child Development department, East Siang district celebrated the International Day for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) at Mirbuk Mosup on Sunday.

Addressing the PWDs, ICDS DD Machi Gao stated that the day was dedicated to them to recognize their rights in every institution so that they could get equal opportunities and lead their lives filled with respect and dignity.

The observance of this day was designed to enhance awareness and promote understanding of disability issues. It also seeks to mobilize support for the dignity, rights, and well-being of PWDs.

Gao opined that the integration of persons with disabilities was crucial across various spheres of life, including political, social, economic, and cultural domains.

“Every year, the International Day for Persons with Disabilities celebration provides a platform to spotlight the challenges being faced by PWDs and collaborative solutions to secure their equal rights,” Gao said.

This year’s theme was “United in action to rescue and achieve the SDGs for, with, and by persons with disabilities”, she added.

The programme was attended by Bogong-I ZPM Sumut Tasung, DRCHO Dr Nidak Angu, DD (ICDS) Machi Gao, CDPO Omang Tangu Mebo, persons with disabilities, anganwadi workers and helpers, field functionaries of two ICDS Projects, CBRWs etc. (DIPRO)