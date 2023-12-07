Minister asks education dept to improve performance grading index

State-level workshop on AWP&B for Samagra Shiksha/ISSE held

ITANAGAR, 6 Dec: Education Minister Taba Tedir called on the officers of the department to improve the performance grading index.

He was addressing a state-level workshop on formulation of annual work plan and budget (AWP&B) for Samagra Shiksha/ISSE, Arunachal Pradesh for 2024-’25 & 2025-’26 here on Wednesday.

“Now Arunachal Pradesh stands fourth from below in national level, but with concerted effort we can bring it to at least tenth from the top at national level and for accomplishment of this target, every teacher must show professionalism and dedication. They should be ready to serve anywhere in the state and should not look for district and state headquarters only,” he added.

During the workshop, minister for education Taba Tedir urged all functionaries of the education department

to be proactive and focus on how to enhance the learning outcome of students, with special reference to last year’s performance.

The minister also urged the officers present to not unnecessarily criticise the policy of the government and rather invigorate themselves and perform their duties and responsibilities with utmost zeal and enthusiasm to realize the policy of the government to the fullest and ensure that the policies and programmes benefit the targeted group.

While participating in the discussion, commissioner of education Amjad Tak expressed regret over closing down of a number of primary schools due to the absence of student enrollment. He suggested the DDSEs to initiate innovative ideas and lead students to school. “Schools should be strengthened by including its requirements in the AWP&B,” he said and insisted on mandatory DBT account of students for uniform.

Further, he informed about the introduction and importance of Vidhya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), which will centrally regulate the education department.

He insisted that DDSEs and school heads should promptly respond to the information as sought. He also directed the DDSEs to inform all the teachers to upload their details in the teacher portal latest by 31 Dec, 2023. “Failing to upload the details, their salary would be withheld,” he added.

Secretary (edn)-cum-SPD Pige Ligu in his address said, “We are designing annual work plan and budget for a period of two years and hence the comprehensive plan should be prepared at the district level so that all the relevant areas of school need-based requirements like infrastructure, teacher training, TLM, uniforms, ICT, vocational education, books and others can be substantiated at the state level during the time of compilation.”

“A dedicated team is required to prepare the plan so that all areas are covered to fulfill the demands of two years’ requirements,” he added.

The second session of the workshop led by deputy SPD Neelam Tan covered all aspects of the planning process, physical and financial norms, scope and sphere of plans, programs feasibility under scopes of Samagra Shiksha.

Director of secondary education Marken Kadu, deputy director SCERT Drema Ringu and entire DDSEs, DPC and planning coordinators of the state attended the workshop.