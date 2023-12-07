Active Almora fault led to increase in earthquakes in 2023: Rijiju

NEW DELHI, 6 Dec: The activation of the Almora fault in western Nepal was the reason for earthquakes in parts of north India and Nepal, Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, he said that the activation of the Almora fault triggered significant mainshock earthquakes on 24 January (5.8 magnitude), 3 October (6.2), and 3 November (6.4).

These mainshocks, accompanied by subsequent aftershocks, led to an increased frequency of earthquakes in 2023, Rijiju said, adding that the background seismicity remained unchanged during this period.

“It is common for northern India and Nepal to occasionally experience moderate earthquakes, and fluctuations in seismic activity. Nepal and the neighbouring northern part of India, situated near the active faults of the Himalayan region, are highly seismically active areas, prone to frequent earthquakes due to

collision tectonics, where the Indian plate subducts beneath the Eurasian plate,” he said.

The Almora fault is a high-angle west-northwest-east-southeast to northwest-southeast trending tectonic plane that separates the Garhwal group of inner lesser Himalaya in the north from Jaunsar and Dudatoli groups of outer lesser Himalayas in the south.

Rijiju said that the Bureau of Indian Standards has published the seismic zoning map of India, ranging from Zone II to V, and offers guidelines for implementing the essential engineering codes and practices to construct earthquake-resistant buildings.

The National Disaster Management Authority has been the agency responsible for various precautionary measures such as earthquake drills, awareness programmes and earthquake management to enhance preparedness and response to earthquake-related incidents.

On 24 January, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hit Nepal. It was strongly felt in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

On 3 October, two earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 6.2 jolted Nepal and the tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR.

On 3 November, a powerful earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Nepal, with more than 382 aftershocks. (PTI)